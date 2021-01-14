Gideon’s Bakehouse Is Reopening Today With the Grand Opening Scheduled for Saturday

by | Jan 14, 2021 6:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

After a closure on January 2, Gideon’s Bakehouse has announced they are reopening, today! They also shared the grand opening date of Saturday, January 16 with a list of grand opening goodies that’ll be available for those who come to celebrate.

  • Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs closed January 2 stating they were getting things ready for the grand opening which would be announced soon, making sure all operations were ready to go.
  • Today, Gideon’s announced not only the Grand Opening date of January 16, but that they’ll be opening again starting today, January 14.
  • Gideon’s Bakehouse is a local Orlando bakery with its original location being at East End Market. The Disney Springs location is its second store, which opened to much fanfare for their incredibly rich and unique cookies, as well as some special coffee beverages. Did we forget to mention how well themed the store is too?
  • For the grand opening, Gideon’s will have the following available, all while supplies last:
    • Get a free commemorative Limited Edition 11×14 Art Print of our Gargoyle. Each will be signed and numbered by artist Michael Reyes! They are limited to 1000 pieces and available one per transaction. NOTE: We have discovered our guardian's secret name, and it will be written on the print. Legend has it that if you can correctly pronounce his name, you will gain his protection. I know it. Will you?⁣⁣
    • Free 3 x 5 Inch Gideon's Gargoyle Sticker! One per transaction with each available Gargoyle Print!⁣⁣

    • Five Limited Edition Cookies for a total of 10 Flavors today. Our 6 Per Limit is raised for the first (and maybe last) time ever to 10 per person!! What Limited flavors, you ask?⁣⁣
      • FRANKENSTEIN!⁣⁣
      • SANTA'S WHITE CHRISTMAS⁣⁣
      • COFFEE CAKE COOKIE (Beyond just the morning!)⁣⁣
      • CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER SWIRL⁣⁣
      • COFFEE TOFFEE CHOCOLATE CHIP⁣⁣
      • Check gideonsbakehouse.com/bakery-menu for descriptions. ⁣⁣
    • Free Peanut Butter Buttercream Dip for the first 250 Transactions because it's fantastic, and you should have it!⁣⁣
    • The release of our new Gargoyle T-shirt!⁣⁣

  • Cake slices for Red Velvet, Key Lime Pie Cake, and The Peanut Butter Banana Double Frosted Chocolate Cake!⁣⁣
  • Extended time for Hot Cookie Hour with Homemade Ice Cream!! 7 pm to 9 pm!⁣⁣

Make sure to get there early for all the great releases happening! Gideon’s Bakehouse is located across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs.

