New Enchanted Tiki Room Sipper and Mug Spotted at Walt Disney World

While exploring the construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort today, our Florida correspondent Jeremiah noticed two new ways to celebrate your love of The Enchanted Tiki Room.

The new sipper retails for $22.99 and the lid looks like the top of a perch from Walt Disney’s musical animatronic show. Stylized artwork of the colorful birds and flowers from the show are accompanied by the lyric “All the birds sing words.

The mug has the WonderGround Gallery branding on the bottom and rails for $19.99. The imagery includes three birds from the show above a pineapple, tiki drink, and a pineapple Dole Whip served in a souvenir cup.

This is the first time we’ve seen these items, but it is likely that they will also make their way soon to Magic Kingdom Park and Downtown Disney at Disneyland. Earlier this month, a collection of themed dish towels and aprons made their debut at the Disneyland Resort and in addition to these mugs, The Enchanted Tiki Room and Orange Bird styles of the aprons and towels were also for sale.