Construction Photo Update: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Temporarily Loses Monorail Station During Great Ceremonial House Construction

Every day at the Walt Disney World Resort is magical, but this day is extra magical because we’ve got a new construction photo update! Announced last fall, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is undergoing a major transformation in preparation for the resort’s 50th anniversary, which begins October 1st. The Disney Vacation Club components of the resort are currently in operation while the rest of it is closed.

The biggest change in the project is happening at the Great Ceremonial House, which includes the hotel’s main lobby, shops, and restaurants. The interior is still accessible at this time, with reservations accepted at Kona Cafe. Ohana’s is currently closed due to health and safety precautions.

Monorail service to and from the resort was suspended in November when construction began. Today, we can see that the original monorail station has been removed. As part of the brand-new design for the Great Ceremonial House, a new one will take its place.

While the main platform is gone, the emergency evacuation stairwell is still in place.

Just before entering the building, you can see a quick view of the original building, which will look a lot different in the future.

It’s going to be a busy couple of months for the Imagineers and construction crew on this project, which will transform your first impression of Disney’s Polynesian Resort from this…

… To this.