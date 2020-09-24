Entryway to Polynesian Village Resort to Receive Exciting New Enhancements

by | Sep 24, 2020 9:54 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

With Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary on the horizon, the resort is bringing new charm and magic to one of their opening day hotels. The current refurbishment projects at the Polynesian Village Resort will include enhancements to the hotel’s entryway that will debut next summer.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced some new changes coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort as part of the refurbishment project currently underway.
  • Among the updates to the resort is an enhanced entryway that will be ready to debut in time for the hotel’s 50th anniversary (October 1, 2021).
  • Highlights of the new entryway include:
    • A new porte cochere showcasing the iconic mid-20th century Polynesian architecture
    • A high-pitched, open-truss roof covered in a thatch style
    • A bold façade that features pops of color complementing the Longhouses found throughout the resort.
    • Wooden screens covered with geometric patterns in bright, tropical colors will line the Monorail station,
  • Along with being open and airy, the entryway will feature dramatic lighting elements that include chandeliers inspired by glass floats, fishing nets, and oversized bamboo elements.
  • The new chandeliers will match the existing grand chandelier in the resort lobby.
  • Enhancements will also be made to the gardens and fountains that have welcomed guests to the resort since opening day.
  • Guests will still be able to access the Great Ceremonial House and its dining and retail locations after work begins on the entryway.
  • Polynesian Village Resort is expected to fully reopen in summer 2021.

ICYMI:

  • As the Polynesian Village Resort undergoes these exciting changes, the hotel has announced some adjustments such as operating hours and how to access the Great Ceremonial House during the refurbishment.
  • The resort was scheduled to reopen in October, but Disney announced a schedule adjustment to allow for refurbishment at the Resort hotel. This includes enhancing the Great Ceremonial House and guest rooms.
  • The Villas and Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will remain open during this refurbishment.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
