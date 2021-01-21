Jim Gaffigan Joins Cast of “Peter Pan & Wendy” as Mr. Smee, Coming to Disney+

Captain Hook has added an important member to his crew with Jim Gaffigan joining the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap has revealed that comedic actor Jim Gaffigan has been cast as Mr. Smee in the Disney+ original film Peter Pan & Wendy.
- Gaffigan will be the bumbling first mate to Jude Law’s Captain Hook in the live-action adaptation of the first novel in the Peter Pan series from J.M. Barrie.
- This will be Jim Gaffigan’s first Disney film, although he has done voice work on the Disney Channel animated series Star vs. the Forces of Evil.
- As part of Jim Gaffigan’s standup comedy routine, he had a popular segment called “I hate Disney World.”
- David Lowery is in the director’s chair, who also led Disney’s remake of Pete’s Dragon.
Peter Pan & Wendy Synopses:
“Peter Pan & Wendy, inspired by the Disney animated classic, has David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) at the helm. A young girl rebels against “growing up” by going with her two brothers to a magical land ruled by an ageless boy obsessed with adventure who is locked in an ongoing battle with a pirate captain. The cast includes Jude Law as Captain Hook and Yara Shahidi (black-ish, grown-ish) in the role of Tinker Bell. The film will premiere on Disney+.”
Peter Pan & Wendy Cast (So Far):
- Alexander Molony – Peter Pan
- Ever Anderson – Wendy
- Yara Shahidi – Tinker Bell
- Alyssa Wapanatâhk – Tiger Lily
- Jude Law – Captain Hook
- Jim Gaffigan – Mr. Smee