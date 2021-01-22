3 New Cast Members Revealed for Disney+ “Turner & Hooch” Series, Currently Filming

With the Disney+ original series Turner & Hooch now filming, Deadline has revealed new casting details of the series based on the Touchstone Pictures comedy film.
What’s Happening:
- Three new members of the Turner & Hooch cast were revealed today by Deadline.
- Matt Hamilton plays Trent Havelock, Scott Turner’s (Josh Peck) Senior Deputy Marshall, a dog-hating spotlight hog.
- Paul Campbell is Grady Garland, Scott’s ex-brother-in-law and former owner of Hooch, Scott’s new partner.
- Cristina Rosato is Olivia, an Oakland cop with a sweet demeanor who’s the polar opposite of her fiance Xavier.
- The story also reveals that Hooch is being played by five French Mastiffs, although the names of the dogs were not included.
- Filming on Turner & Hooch has already begun with McG directing the pilot and staying on as Executive Producer.
- 20th Television and Nix Entertainment are the production companies behind the Disney+ original series, which is expected to start streaming later in 2021.