McG to Direct Pilot Episode of Disney+ “Turner & Hooch” Reboot and Executive Produce Series

Shadowhunters director McG has joined the Disney+ tv series based on Turner & Hooch, executive producing the series and directing the pilot.

12-episodes are being produced of the show, each an hour-long.

In addition to directing blockbuster films like Charlie’s Angels , McG has produced countless hours of TV including Freeform’s Shadowhunters

Synopsis:

“When an ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”

Cast:

Josh Peck

Vanessa Lengies

Lyndsy Fonseca

Carra Patterson

Creative team:

Series writer/executive producer: Matt Nix

Co-executive producer: Josh Levy

Studio: 20th Television