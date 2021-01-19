McG to Direct Pilot Episode of Disney+ “Turner & Hooch” Reboot and Executive Produce Series

Shadowhunters director McG has joined the Disney+ tv series based on Turner & Hooch, executive producing the series and directing the pilot.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has revealed that McG has joined the Turner & Hooch team as an executive producer on the series and director of the pilot, which is now in production.
- 12-episodes are being produced of the show, each an hour-long.
- In addition to directing blockbuster films like Charlie’s Angels, McG has produced countless hours of TV including Freeform’s Shadowhunters.
- Turner & Hooch is an upcoming Disney+ Original scheduled to start streaming later in 2021.
Synopsis:
“When an ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”
Cast:
- Josh Peck
- Vanessa Lengies
- Lyndsy Fonseca
- Carra Patterson
Creative team:
- Series writer/executive producer: Matt Nix
- Co-executive producer: Josh Levy
- Studio: 20th Television