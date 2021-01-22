Walt Disney Studios Has Updated the Release Calendar With “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie” Removed From the Schedule

by | Jan 22, 2021 12:26 PM Pacific Time

Walt Disney Studios has updated the movie release schedule for 2021. You can see the schedule below as well as some of the changes made.

  • Changes for 2021 include:
    • The King’s Man moved from March 12, 2021, to August 20, 2021.
    • Ron’s Gone Wrong moved from April 23, 2021, to October 22, 2021.
    • A Disney untitled live action movie coming on December 17, 2021, the same day Spider-Man 3 releases in theaters.
    • Bob’s Burgers: The Movie which was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2021, has been removed from the list completely.

The release schedule includes movies through 2028 if you’re curious about what the future may hold. All dates are subject to change.

2021 Films

2022 Films

  • 1/7/22 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 1/14/22 – Nimona (20th)
  • 2/11/22 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 3/11/22 – Turning Red
  • 3/25/22 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • 4/8/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 5/6/22 – Thor: Love and Thunder
  • 5/27/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 6/10/22 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 6/17/22 – Lightyear
  • 7/8/22 – Black Panther 2
  • 7/29/22 – Untitled Indiana Jones
  • 8/12/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 9/16/22 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 10/7/22 – Untitled Marvel
  • 10/21/22 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 11/4/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 11/11/22 – Captain Marvel 2
  • 11/23/22 – Untitled Disney Animation
  • 12/16/22 – AVATAR 2
  • 12/23/22 – Untitled 20th Century

2023 Films

  • 1/13/23 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 2/17/23 – Untitled Marvel
  • 3/10/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 3/24/23 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 5/5/23 – Untitled Marvel
  • 5/26/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 6/9/23 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 6/16/23 – Untitled Pixar Animation
  • 7/14/23 -Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 7/28/23 – Untitled Marvel
  • 8/11/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 9/15/23 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 10/6/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 10/20/23 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 11/3/23 – Untitled Marvel
  • 11/10/23 – Untitled 20th Century
  • 11/22/23 – Untitled Disney Animation
  • 12/15/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
  • 12/22/23 – Rogue Squadron

2024 Films

2025 Films

  • 12/19/25 – Untitled Star Wars

2026 Films

2027 Films

  • 12/17/27 – Untitled Star Wars

2028 Films

 
 
