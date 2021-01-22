Walt Disney Studios Has Updated the Release Calendar With “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie” Removed From the Schedule

Walt Disney Studios has updated the movie release schedule for 2021. You can see the schedule below as well as some of the changes made.
- Changes for 2021 include:
- The King’s Man moved from March 12, 2021, to August 20, 2021.
- Ron’s Gone Wrong moved from April 23, 2021, to October 22, 2021.
- A Disney untitled live action movie coming on December 17, 2021, the same day Spider-Man 3 releases in theaters.
- Bob’s Burgers: The Movie which was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2021, has been removed from the list completely.
The release schedule includes movies through 2028 if you’re curious about what the future may hold. All dates are subject to change.
2021 Films
- 2/19/21 – Nomadland (Searchlight)
- 3/5/21 – Raya and the Last Dragon
- 5/7/21 – Black Widow
- 5/21/21 – Free Guy (20th)
- 5/28/21 – Cruella
- 6/18/21 – Luca
- 7/9/21 – Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings
- 7/16/21 – The Night House (Searchlight)
- 7/30/21 – Jungle Cruise
- 8/13/21 – Deep Water (20th)
- 8/20/21 – The King’s Man (20th)
- 8/27/21 – The Beatles: Get Back
- 9/17/21 – Death of the Nile (20th)
- 9/24/21 – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
- 10/15/21 – The Last Duel (20th)
- 10/22/21 – Ron’s Gone Wrong (20th)
- 10/29/21 – Antlers (Searchlight)
- 11/5/21 – Eternals
- 11/24/21 – Encanto
- 12/3/21 – Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)
- 12/10/21 – West Side Story (20th)
- 12/17/21 – Untitled Disney Live Action
2022 Films
- 1/7/22 – Untitled 20th Century
- 1/14/22 – Nimona (20th)
- 2/11/22 – Untitled 20th Century
- 3/11/22 – Turning Red
- 3/25/22 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- 4/8/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 5/6/22 – Thor: Love and Thunder
- 5/27/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 6/10/22 – Untitled 20th Century
- 6/17/22 – Lightyear
- 7/8/22 – Black Panther 2
- 7/29/22 – Untitled Indiana Jones
- 8/12/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 9/16/22 – Untitled 20th Century
- 10/7/22 – Untitled Marvel
- 10/21/22 – Untitled 20th Century
- 11/4/22 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 11/11/22 – Captain Marvel 2
- 11/23/22 – Untitled Disney Animation
- 12/16/22 – AVATAR 2
- 12/23/22 – Untitled 20th Century
2023 Films
- 1/13/23 – Untitled 20th Century
- 2/17/23 – Untitled Marvel
- 3/10/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 3/24/23 – Untitled 20th Century
- 5/5/23 – Untitled Marvel
- 5/26/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 6/9/23 – Untitled 20th Century
- 6/16/23 – Untitled Pixar Animation
- 7/14/23 -Untitled Disney Live Action
- 7/28/23 – Untitled Marvel
- 8/11/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 9/15/23 – Untitled 20th Century
- 10/6/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 10/20/23 – Untitled 20th Century
- 11/3/23 – Untitled Marvel
- 11/10/23 – Untitled 20th Century
- 11/22/23 – Untitled Disney Animation
- 12/15/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action
- 12/22/23 – Rogue Squadron
2024 Films
2025 Films
- 12/19/25 – Untitled Star Wars
2026 Films
2027 Films
- 12/17/27 – Untitled Star Wars
2028 Films