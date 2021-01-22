Walt Disney Studios Has Updated the Release Calendar With “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie” Removed From the Schedule

Walt Disney Studios has updated the movie release schedule for 2021. You can see the schedule below as well as some of the changes made.

Changes for 2021 include: The King’s Man moved from March 12, 2021, to August 20, 2021. Ron’s Gone Wrong moved from April 23, 2021, to October 22, 2021. A Disney untitled live action movie coming on December 17, 2021, the same day Spider-Man 3 releases in theaters. Bob’s Burgers: The Movie which was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2021, has been removed from the list completely.



The release schedule includes movies through 2028 if you’re curious about what the future may hold. All dates are subject to change.

2021 Films

2022 Films

2023 Films

1/13/23 – Untitled 20th Century

2/17/23 – Untitled Marvel

3/10/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action

3/24/23 – Untitled 20th Century

5/5/23 – Untitled Marvel

5/26/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action

6/9/23 – Untitled 20th Century

6/16/23 – Untitled Pixar Animation

7/14/23 -Untitled Disney Live Action

7/28/23 – Untitled Marvel

8/11/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action

9/15/23 – Untitled 20th Century

10/6/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action

10/20/23 – Untitled 20th Century

11/3/23 – Untitled Marvel

11/10/23 – Untitled 20th Century

11/22/23 – Untitled Disney Animation

12/15/23 – Untitled Disney Live Action

12/22/23 – Rogue Squadron

2024 Films

2025 Films

12/19/25 – Untitled Star Wars

2026 Films

2027 Films

12/17/27 – Untitled Star Wars

2028 Films