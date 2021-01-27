New Valentine’s Day Gifts Arrive at Walt Disney World

by | Jan 27, 2021 2:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away and Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will find plenty of ways to show their love. Today, we’ll be highlighting a few of these new releases perfect for giving to the answer to your heart's duet, plus a few new goodies that are brand-new. First up, a look at some of the new customizable items.

Inside the Marketplace Co-Op, MADE (previously known as D-Tech On Demand) offers customizable phone cases, MagicBands and magnets. Six new styles of phone cases arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day, including a 3D Mickey and Minnie case and three featuring Marvel superheroes.

Using some of the same artwork, MagicBands include a couple’s Mickey and Minnie band and the Marvel Valentine candy hearts option.

You can also give your love some magnetic Marvel valentines or add some lovely flair to your vehicle.

Staying on the Valentine’s Day theme, there’ve been a lot of couples shirts over the years, but none quite as frightful as these, inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Be sure to stay attached to your “Foolish mortal.”

Back to MADE for a moment, the digital kiosk now features some of the recently released MagicBand colors as options. You can chose the color on any of the designs available.

The store is also serving up a lot of love for Marie from The Aristocats, which just celebrated 60 years. There’s a new phone case featuring the adorable kitten in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Marie is also the star of a new magnet, perfect for anyone who wakes up every morning looking amazing with no extra effort.

Are shades of red, pink, purple and white not your speed? This new Walt Disney World comfy shirt with pockets will make any fan of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas fall head-over-heels. 

The Up countdown block calendar, which debuted recently on shopDisney, has made its way to Disney World. Fans can set this up as a countdown to birthdays, holidays and vacations.

Another evergreen collection that can last all year round is a collection of color block comfy wear. Pants and hoodies come in three colors: Hot pink, yellow and black.

New character-shaped pens have also arrived with new designs for Cinderella, Aurora and Tinker Bell, plus the addition of Moana, Woody and Stitch.

And new for Guests with wheelchairs, a Buzz Lightyear rocket ship cover is now available for $49.99, taking Guests on wheels “To infinity and beyond.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed