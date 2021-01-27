New Valentine’s Day Gifts Arrive at Walt Disney World

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away and Guests visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will find plenty of ways to show their love. Today, we’ll be highlighting a few of these new releases perfect for giving to the answer to your heart's duet, plus a few new goodies that are brand-new. First up, a look at some of the new customizable items.

Inside the Marketplace Co-Op, MADE (previously known as D-Tech On Demand) offers customizable phone cases, MagicBands and magnets. Six new styles of phone cases arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day, including a 3D Mickey and Minnie case and three featuring Marvel superheroes.

Using some of the same artwork, MagicBands include a couple’s Mickey and Minnie band and the Marvel Valentine candy hearts option.

You can also give your love some magnetic Marvel valentines or add some lovely flair to your vehicle.

Staying on the Valentine’s Day theme, there’ve been a lot of couples shirts over the years, but none quite as frightful as these, inspired by The Haunted Mansion. Be sure to stay attached to your “Foolish mortal.”

Back to MADE for a moment, the digital kiosk now features some of the recently released MagicBand colors as options. You can chose the color on any of the designs available.

The store is also serving up a lot of love for Marie from The Aristocats, which just celebrated 60 years. There’s a new phone case featuring the adorable kitten in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Marie is also the star of a new magnet, perfect for anyone who wakes up every morning looking amazing with no extra effort.

Are shades of red, pink, purple and white not your speed? This new Walt Disney World comfy shirt with pockets will make any fan of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas fall head-over-heels.

The Up countdown block calendar, which debuted recently on shopDisney, has made its way to Disney World. Fans can set this up as a countdown to birthdays, holidays and vacations.

Another evergreen collection that can last all year round is a collection of color block comfy wear. Pants and hoodies come in three colors: Hot pink, yellow and black.

New character-shaped pens have also arrived with new designs for Cinderella, Aurora and Tinker Bell, plus the addition of Moana, Woody and Stitch.

And new for Guests with wheelchairs, a Buzz Lightyear rocket ship cover is now available for $49.99, taking Guests on wheels “To infinity and beyond.”