Hulu Announces Third Season of “Shrill” Will be the Last

Hulu is wrapping up their original comedy series Shrill with a third and final season debuting this spring.

According to Variety , the production team began writing the third season in March of 2020, shortly after the launch of the second session on Hulu.

Filming was completed over the fall in Portland, Oregon, using health and safety precautions.

The filming schedule delayed star Aidy Bryant from joining the cast of Saturday Night Live at the start of its 46th season.

In addition to starring in the series, Aidy Bryant also executive produces the show alongside Lindy West, author of the book that inspired it, and Ali Rushfield.

Shrill is produced by Warner Bros. Television in collaboration with Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions.