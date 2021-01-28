Next “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Deep Dive Set for February 16

Clint Barton will soon be getting his own Disney+ series, but the fan-favorite archer is also the primary focus of an upcoming operation in Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game. And now we know just when we’ll be learning a little more about that operation.

The next Marvel’s Avengers War Table Deep Dive has been set for Tuesday, February 16.

War Table Deep Dive has been set for Tuesday, February 16. The event will take a close look at Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye

Operation: We will also get to see more of the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

As we learned during the last War Table Deep Dive Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect will be available in early 2021 and will take Clint to a distant future where all hope is lost.

Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect will be available in early 2021 and will take Clint to a distant future where all hope is lost. We also got to see that this Operation will feature Maestro, a dystopian future version of the Hulk.

Like the last War Table Deep Dive, this one will be directly uploaded, not live streamed like some other previous events.

