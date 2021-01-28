Next “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Deep Dive Set for February 16

Clint Barton will soon be getting his own Disney+ series, but the fan-favorite archer is also the primary focus of an upcoming operation in Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game. And now we know just when we’ll be learning a little more about that operation.
- The next Marvel’s Avengers War Table Deep Dive has been set for Tuesday, February 16.
- The event will take a close look at Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect.
- We will also get to see more of the game on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
- As we learned during the last War Table Deep Dive, Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect will be available in early 2021 and will take Clint to a distant future where all hope is lost.
- We also got to see that this Operation will feature Maestro, a dystopian future version of the Hulk.
- Like the last War Table Deep Dive, this one will be directly uploaded, not live streamed like some other previous events.
More on Marvel’s Avengers:
- Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay.
- Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
- You can order Marvel’s Avengers now. And check out Mack’s review of the new game.