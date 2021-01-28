“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Disney Music with DCappella, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

The latest episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” is here, and it focuses on all the great Disney music we’ve gotten in the past year. The episode features interviews with members of DCappella as well as Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

The episode opens with Jenny and Andre talking about some of the award-nominated Disney music from films we can find on Disney+ from the past year, including: Frozen 2 Onward Star Wars : The Rise of Skywalker Black is King

We then get to see a special performance from DCappella, featuring a medley of music from: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Onward Soul Frozen 2

Jenny and Andre then talk with Morgan and Antonio of DCappella about some of their favorite performances, biggest inspirations and more.

Next, we get to see a bit of what's new and coming to Disney+ in the next month, including more new episodes of WandaVision The Muppet Show and the original movie Flora & Ulysses

The hosts are then joined by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the creators of the music for both Frozen and Frozen 2 .

The pair discusses the differences in writing music for the two Frozen films, their favorite characters to write for, and even play a little game in which they try to guess their songs from a short clip.