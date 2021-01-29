Jonathan Entwistle Tapped to Direct and Executive Produce new “Willow” Disney+ Series

After the departure of Jon M. Chu, The new series based on the 1988 movie Willow coming to Disney+ has found its director, according to Deadline.

Due to scheduling concerns, Jon M. Chu stepped away Disney+ Willow that took place after the events of the movie.

Today, it was announced that Jonathan Entwistle has been tapped to take over and direct the pilot for the new series, as well as executive produce alongside Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Merical who are also serving as co-showrunners.

Entwistle has previously directed and produced the Netflix original series The End of the F***ing World and I am Not Okay With This . Originally from Manchester, England, Entwistle studied at the Chelsea School of Art and the London Film School. Both of his series were recognized for the writing contained within, with I am Not Okay With This winning a Peabody and BAFTA award.

The new series will see the return of Warwick Davis to the titular role of Willow Ufgood, with the addition of newer cast members

Jonathan Entwistle: “With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many. I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron [Howard] back in '88 is a dream come true for me."