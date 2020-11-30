Cast Grows For “Willow” Series Coming to Disney+ With Addition of Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, and Ellie Bamber

A series follow up to the Lucasfilm classic Willow is reportedly in the works and has tapped Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, and Ellie Bamber to star, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Erin Kellyman ( Solo) , Cailee Spaeny ( Pacific Rim: Uprising), and Ellie Bamber ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) are reportedly in talks to star in a series Disney+ Willow .

, Cailee Spaeny ( and Ellie Bamber ( are reportedly in talks to star . The new series will reportedly also star Warwick Davis who played the titular role of Willow Ufgood.

The original film tells the tale of Willow, a reluctant farmer who leads a ragtag crew on a quest to protect a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her.

Reportedly, the new series for Disney+ will take place after the events of the film, and introduces all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its original hero Willow Ufgood, with Davis reprising the role.

Additional details about the series have not been released, however, based on casting information the series will revolve around a team on a mission to save a prince who has been kidnapped. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid whose backstory resembles that of Willow from the original movie. She is joined by Kit (Spaeny), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. She is destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass. She is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom.

The new series comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and will also serve as the showrunner for the series alongside Wendy Mericle, Jon M. Chu (who will also direct the pilot episode) Ron Howard (the original film’s director), and writer Bob Dolman.

Lucasfilm will also be involved in the series, marking the first time that Disney and Lucasfilm have worked together on a non-Star Wars story since 2015.