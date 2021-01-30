M&Ms World Now Open in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Today’s the day! After much anticipation (and patience!) the M&Ms World in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has finally opened their doors and are welcoming guests to their trove of candy and chocolate fun!

Originally located in Orlando’s Florida Mall, the popular M&Ms World has relocated to the West Side of Disney Springs. The new candy experience replaces the original Fit2Run location (now reopened in the former site of the Lucky Brand store in Town Center) and Curl by Sammy Duvall in the Disney Springs West Side area near Splitsville and the House of Blues. Guests can experience more than 100 tubes with M&M’s to pick out which colors and types of M&M’s they want to buy, the ability to personalize the treats with messages or pictures, and take selfies with photo M&Ms Photo Opportunities.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that this M&Ms World location would be home to new Mickey and Minnie Mouse M&M’s designs and packaging sold exclusively at Disney Springs. If that’s not exciting enough, the new store also offers a vast assortment of whimsical, Mickey-silhouette branded merchandise, including apparel and accessories.

Sure to fly off the shelves are these Branded M&M Jars in the shape of a Mickey head filled with the candy covered in Mouse Ears, and at $16.95, everyone (and their sweet tooth) will be clamoring for them.

M&Ms World is Now Open in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.