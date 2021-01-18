Disney Springs M&M’S World to Feature Exclusive Mickey and Minnie Designs and Packaging

Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs will soon be home to an M&M’S World. Here guests will be able to shop for unique gifts including Mickey and Minnie Mouse M&M’s designs exclusive to the Disney Springs location.
What’s Happening:
- As Walt Disney World fans know, Disney Springs is about to get even sweeter!
- An M&M’S World is coming soon to the West Side of the shopping and entertainment district that will feature M&M’S signature chocolate wall and whimsical merchandise, including apparel and accessories.
- Today the Disney Parks Blog revealed even more good news. Among the many unique colorful candy options that will be available to guests will be new Mickey and Minnie Mouse M&M’s designs and packaging.
- These Disney-inspired gifts will be sold exclusively at Disney Springs.
- While Disney hasn’t announced an opening date yet, progress is coming along nicely, and the exterior is nearly complete as seen in our recent photo update.
- The store was originally scheduled to open in 2020, and is now on track to open later this year.
More Disney Springs News:
- While waiting for the opening of M&M’S World, guests can satisfy their cravings at dozens of restaurants and sweet shops at Disney Springs.
- Earl of Sandwich is now serving up a Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich which consists of roast beef & cheddar, topped with mac & cheese on a freshly-baked white or wheat artisan bread. Yum!
- Looking for something sugary? Goofy’s Candy Co. and Disney’s Candy Cauldron has an array of colorful new offerings for guests who have a bit of a sweet tooth.
- For those craving donuts, Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew has many delicious dessert and coffee items on their menu.
- Over the weekend, Gideon’s Bakehouse hosted their official Grand Opening, and everyone is loving their cookies! Folks are even waiting in hours long virtual queues just to purchase the baked goods.