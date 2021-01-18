Disney Springs M&M’S World to Feature Exclusive Mickey and Minnie Designs and Packaging

Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs will soon be home to an M&M’S World. Here guests will be able to shop for unique gifts including Mickey and Minnie Mouse M&M’s designs exclusive to the Disney Springs location.

What’s Happening:

As Walt Disney World fans know, Disney Springs is about to get even sweeter!

An M&M’S World is coming soon to the West Side of the shopping and entertainment district that will feature M&M’S signature chocolate wall and whimsical merchandise, including apparel and accessories.

Today the Disney Parks Blog

These Disney-inspired gifts will be sold exclusively at Disney Springs.

While Disney hasn’t announced an opening date yet, progress is coming along nicely, and the exterior is nearly complete as seen in our recent photo update

The store was originally scheduled to open in 2020, and is now on track to open later this year.

More Disney Springs News: