Tasty New Snacks Available at Disney’s Candy Cauldron, Goofy’s Candy Co. at Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the place to be when looking for a wide variety of tasty treats while visiting Walt Disney World and now it’s even better. Goofy’s Candy Co. and Disney’s Candy Cauldron has an array of colorful new offerings for guests who have a bit of a sweet tooth.
- Guests visiting Disney Springs can stop by Goofy’s Candy Co. and Disney’s Candy Cauldron for some new treats, including:
- Pineapple, Cotton Candy and Cookies and Cream flavored cupcakes
- Marshmallow and crispie treats
- Cookies
