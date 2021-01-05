Save up to 30% on Hotel Rooms at the Walt Disney World Resort With This New Offer

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new deal beginning today, January 5, where Guests can save up to 30% on rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels most nights from April 18 through July 10.
- The deal is available for most nights from April 18, 2021, through July 10, 2021.
- To get the offer, you’ll need to book now through May 27, 2021. If you are a Florida Resident, you are able to book through July 10.
- Details on the resorts and savings are below.
|
Resort Category
|
Resort Savings
|
Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts
|
Save Up to 30%
|
|
For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021
|
Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
Disney’s Old Key West Resort
Disney’s Riviera Resort
Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
|
30%
|
Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney’s Beach Club Villas
Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Studios Only
|
15%
|
Select Disney Deluxe Resorts
|
Save Up to 30%
|
|
For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021
|
Disney’s Beach Club Resort – reopening May 30, 2021
Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – reopening June 6, 2021
Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
|
30%
|
Select Disney Moderate Resorts
|
Save Up to 20%
|
|
For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021
|
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
|
20%
|
Select Disney Value Resorts
|
Save Up to 15%
|
|
For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021
|
Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort – reopening March 22, 2021
Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
Disney’s Pop Century Resort
|
15%
- This isn’t the only offer going on as Disney recently announced a Florida Resident ticket deal on a 4-day ticket for $199, and a deal on Memory Maker.
- If you’re interested in booking, we’d recommend going through Mouse Fan Travel, our preferred vacation planning partner, who can also get you details on all the other offers going on for the new year with a free quote. It’ll be the best way to maximize your savings with all the various deals currently being offered.