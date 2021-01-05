Save up to 30% on Hotel Rooms at the Walt Disney World Resort With This New Offer

by | Jan 5, 2021 6:46 AM Pacific Time

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced a new deal beginning today, January 5, where Guests can save up to 30% on rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels most nights from April 18 through July 10.

  • The deal is available for most nights from April 18, 2021, through July 10, 2021.
  • To get the offer, you’ll need to book now through May 27, 2021. If you are a Florida Resident, you are able to book through July 10.
  • Details on the resorts and savings are below.

Resort Category

Resort Savings

Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts

Save Up to 30%

 

For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

30%

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows – Studios Only

15%

Select Disney Deluxe Resorts

Save Up to 30%

 

For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021

Disney’s Beach Club Resort – reopening May 30, 2021

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge – reopening June 6, 2021

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

30%

Select Disney Moderate Resorts

Save Up to 20%

 

For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

20%

Select Disney Value Resorts

Save Up to 15%

 

For stays most nights April 18 to July 10, 2021

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort – reopening March 22, 2021

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

15%
  • This isn’t the only offer going on as Disney recently announced a Florida Resident ticket deal on a 4-day ticket for $199, and a deal on Memory Maker.
  • If you’re interested in booking, we’d recommend going through Mouse Fan Travel, our preferred vacation planning partner, who can also get you details on all the other offers going on for the new year with a free quote. It’ll be the best way to maximize your savings with all the various deals currently being offered.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
