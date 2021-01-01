Disney World 2021 Florida Resident Ticket Deal: $50 Per Day on a 4-Day Ticket

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents the opportunity to experience their amazing theme parks for just $50 per day on a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket starting on select dates in 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Florida residents can take advantage of a unique offer from Walt Disney World in 2021 where a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket brings the price of a magical day in a Disney park down to just $50 per day.
- The offer begins January 4th and the 4-day ticket offer will be valid through June 18th, 2021.
- Tickets are also available in 2-day and 3-day options, with varying lengths of availability.
- These tickets do include a few blockout dates around holidays including the weekends of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and the weeks of Spring Break.
- The base ticket does not include Park Hopper options, but Guests can upgrade. Click here to see Disney’s new rules surrounding Park Hopping.
- Tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days and a Park Pass Reservation is required in addition to having a ticket for entry.
- A valid Florida home address is required in order to take advantage of this offer.
- Click here to visit DisneyWorld.com for more details.
Discover Disney Ticket Pricing Options:
|
Ticket Days
|
Price (Excludes Tax)
|
Valid for Use
|
2-Day Ticket
|
$ 75
00
USD
per day
($149 per ticket)
|
Ticket valid January 4 through
March 11, 2021; subject to the
following blockout dates:
January 16 – January 18 and
February 13 – February 15
|
3-Day Ticket
|
$ 60
00
USD
per day
($179 per ticket)
|
Ticket valid January 4 through
June 18, 2021; subject to the
following blockout dates:
January 16 – January 18,
February 13 – February 15,
March 26 – April 11 and May 28 – 31, 2021
|
4-Day Ticket
|
$ 50
00
USD
per day
($199 per ticket)
|
Ticket valid January 4 through
June 18, 2021; subject to the
following blockout dates:
January 16 – January 18,
February 13 – February 15,
March 26 – April 11 and May 28 – 31, 2021