Disney World 2021 Florida Resident Ticket Deal: $50 Per Day on a 4-Day Ticket

Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents the opportunity to experience their amazing theme parks for just $50 per day on a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket starting on select dates in 2021.

What’s Happening:

Florida residents can take advantage of a unique offer from Walt Disney World in 2021 where a 4-Day Discover Disney Ticket

The offer begins January 4th and the 4-day ticket offer will be valid through June 18th, 2021.

Tickets are also available in 2-day and 3-day options, with varying lengths of availability.

These tickets do include a few blockout dates around holidays including the weekends of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, and the weeks of Spring Break.

The base ticket does not include Park Hopper options, but Guests can upgrade. Click here to see Disney’s new rules surrounding Park Hopping.

Tickets can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days and a Park Pass Reservation is required in addition to having a ticket for entry.

A valid Florida home address is required in order to take advantage of this offer.

Click here

Discover Disney Ticket Pricing Options:

Ticket Days Price (Excludes Tax) Valid for Use 2-Day Ticket $ 75 00 USD per day ($149 per ticket) Ticket valid January 4 through March 11, 2021; subject to the following blockout dates: January 16 – January 18 and February 13 – February 15 3-Day Ticket $ 60 00 USD per day ($179 per ticket) Ticket valid January 4 through June 18, 2021; subject to the following blockout dates: January 16 – January 18, February 13 – February 15, March 26 – April 11 and May 28 – 31, 2021 4-Day Ticket $ 50 00 USD per day ($199 per ticket) Ticket valid January 4 through June 18, 2021; subject to the following blockout dates: January 16 – January 18, February 13 – February 15, March 26 – April 11 and May 28 – 31, 2021