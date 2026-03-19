"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Happy Meal Toys Coming to McDonald’s
Collectible toys, digital adventures, and cosmic fun arrive in Happy Meals nationwide starting March 26.
Ready to power up your next meal? The Super Mario Galaxy Movie toys are coming soon to McDonald’s Happy Meals!
What’s Happening:
- Starting March 26, McDonald's is launching an all-new Happy Meal collaboration inspired by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it’s bringing fans straight into a colorful, cosmic adventure.
- Each Happy Meal includes one of 12 unique toys, all inspired by beloved characters from the Mario universe. These aren’t just display pieces, either. Each figure comes with a posable clip, making them perfect for everyday use. Clip Mario to your backpack, hang Princess Peach from your purse, or take Yoshi along for the ride on your keys!
- What makes this Happy Meal stand out is how it extends beyond the toy. Each box features a QR code that unlocks a digital experience, letting fans dive deeper into the world of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
- Players can explore Mario’s latest journey through mini-games, puzzles, and interactive content hosted on HappyMeal.com.
- The promotion leads directly into the theatrical release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, arriving April 1. While details about the film are still under wraps, it’s expected to expand the Mario universe into a more cosmic setting, introducing new characters and interstellar worlds alongside familiar favorites.
- This Happy Meal rollout gives fans an early taste of that universe, both literally and figuratively.
- Between the limited-time availability, the variety of characters, and the added digital component, this collection is shaping up to be a must-have for Mario fans of all ages. Whether you’re collecting all 12 toys or just grabbing your favorite character, it’s an easy and fun way to celebrate one of gaming’s most iconic franchises.
- So if you’ve ever wanted to take Mario on the go, or just needed an excuse to grab a Happy Meal, this is your moment to jump in.
More The Super Mario Galaxy Movie News:
- "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Makes Guinness World Record Attempt for World's Smallest Popcorn Bucket
- Let's-a-Go! Celebrate "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort
- Photos: "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood