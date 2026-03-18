"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Make Guinness World Record Attempt for World's Smallest Popcorn Bucket

Yesterday afternoon at Universal CityWalk LA's AMC Universal Cinema, the new film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Illumination and Universal Pictures made a Guinness World Records attempt for the record of World's Smallest Commercially Available Popcorn Container, and Laughing Place was invited to watch the proceedings. Check out our video and photos from the event below.

What's happening:

I attended the measurement ceremony for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's Guinness World Records attempt at World's Smallest Commercially Available Popcorn Container yesterday at Universal CityWalk LA.

We were told that due to a slight mix-up, the official certificate could not be presented that afternoon. Instead, once the measurements were taken, it would be a couple more days before Guinness could confirm the record.

The Bowser's Cauldron popcorn bucket will be available at AMC Cinemas during the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which comes out on Wednesday, April 1 (No foolin'!).

Watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Guinness World Record Attempt for World's Smallest Popcorn Bucket:

What they're saying:

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Tina Shi: "Today the record title is Smallest Commercially Available Popcorn Container. We have our surveyor here, and the surveyor has already prepared all the tools to do the measurements. So after this measurement, our team will take a couple of days to review the evidence, and we'll let everybody know [when] we have the final result."

The bucket comes attached to a Bowser keychain / bag clip.

All told it was rather interesting to witness the process that goes into taking official measurements for the Guinness World Records, and I'll be very curious to see the results of the judgment once they are released.

More Super Mario Galaxy Movie News: