Photos: "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Photo Ops Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk

Nintendo fans are no strangers to the Universal theme parks, with Super Nintendo World welcoming guests on both coasts... not to mention in Japan. But now visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood can pose for pics with two new photo ops celebrating the upcoming theatrical release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. See photos below.

What's happening:

Guests arriving at Universal CityWalk in Southern California will encounter a "galactic tunnel"-themed photo op promoting The Super Mario Galaxy Movie out in front of the AMC Universal Cinema.

And inside the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park itself, just outside of the entrance to Super Nintendo World, there's a star-shaped The Super Mario Galaxy Movie photo op as well.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens on Wednesday, April 1 in theaters everywhere.

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