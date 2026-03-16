Photos: "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Photo Ops Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood and CityWalk

It's-a you!

Nintendo fans are no strangers to the Universal theme parks, with Super Nintendo World welcoming guests on both coasts... not to mention in Japan. But now visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood can pose for pics with two new photo ops celebrating the upcoming theatrical release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. See photos below.

What's happening:

  • Guests arriving at Universal CityWalk in Southern California will encounter a "galactic tunnel"-themed photo op promoting The Super Mario Galaxy Movie out in front of the AMC Universal Cinema.

  • And inside the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park itself, just outside of the entrance to Super Nintendo World, there's a star-shaped The Super Mario Galaxy Movie photo op as well.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens on Wednesday, April 1 in theaters everywhere.

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber