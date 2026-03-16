Photos: Construction Far Along on Universal Studios Hollywood's New Security Bubble

Changes are afoot at Universal Studios Hollywood and construction is progressing quickly!

Construction is taking place on a mysterious new project at Universal Studios Hollywood that aims to create a new security bubble throughout CityWalk.

Rumors have swirled for a few years now about a new security zone being set up at Universal Studios Hollywood, putting CityWalk into the secured area (which it currently is not). While at the park today, we checked in on the construction on this new project – which is really coming along! From the Jurassic Parking garage, you can look down upon this large structure, which will likely be one of the new security screening areas.

Here's a look at the site from ground level, where you can also see new escalators being added to the structure.

Much of the edge of CityWalk alongside the preferred parking lots is now walled off in preparation for the new "security bubble."

New railings also line the path towards the current security screening area at the main entrance of Universal Studios Hollywood.

While Universal have not released any official details on these changes, we'll be sure to keep on top of any new developments.

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