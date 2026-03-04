Start Your Engines: Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Full Train for Fast and Furious: Hollywood Drift

Universal Hollywood's first outdoor thrill (but still family) coaster opens this summer!

It’s almost time to rev your engines aboard Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, and Universal Studios Hollywood has just revealed the full train designs for the upcoming thrill coaster.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed the final three ride vehicles for “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift,” completing the four-car train lineup for the new high-speed outdoor roller coaster opening this summer.

The coaster is inspired by the intense street racing action of the Fast & Furious films and lets guests ride in vehicles modeled after cars driven by popular characters.

The four ride vehicles are replicas of iconic cars from the franchise, immersing guests in the thrill and energy of the movies.

When guests are boarding their cars, the loading platform features a large-scale, spray-painted mural by artist Tristan Eaton, who crafted the gorgeous Universal Monsters murals seen in the New York area of the backlot.

Thanks to Inside Universal, they have shared a first look to X at the inside of the loading platform and the amazing mural.

First look inside the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift ride platform, and the coaster train vehicles! @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/WcjD3mPYo3 — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) March 4, 2026

The mural recreates the final street race from the original film, showing a Dodge Charger and Toyota Supra racing alongside a speeding train.

The artwork includes a tribute to Dominic Toretto, portrayed by Vin Diesel, because we are family!

The Cars:

The Dodge Charger ride vehicle is inspired by Dominic Toretto’s black 1970 muscle car, known for its 900-horsepower performance.

The Mazda RX-7 ride vehicle is based on Han Seoul-oh’s 1997 model, featuring racing upgrades and custom detailing.

The Nissan Skyline GT-R ride vehicle draws inspiration from Brian O’Conner’s modified blue 2002 model, recognized for its performance and distinctive styling.

The Toyota Supra ride vehicle is modeled after Brian O’Conner’s orange 1994 car with a 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo engine, famously fulfilling the “10-second car” promise.

About the Ride:

The new Intamin multi-launch coaster is the park’s first major outdoor roller coaster, continuing an impressive string of additions to the studio park.

The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will speed down the hillside of Universal City reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.

Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.

While many assumed the attraction would be a step away from the behind-the-scenes magic Universal Studios Hollywood is known for, the new attraction is set to pay homage to stunts.

The queue will be full of props and stunt demonstrations as fans wait to board Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.

You can check out a few tweets below from the ride vehicles testing without the vehicle wraps that previously decorated the trains.

Up close of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift train dispatching from the station and into the launch! @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/NKe0TKMPpA — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) March 4, 2026

Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift testing with drifting at Universal Studios Hollywood pic.twitter.com/0W2YjQplZl — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) March 4, 2026

Fast and Furious: Hollywood Drift opens this summer, only at Universal Studios Hollywood!

For those looking for a high octane trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

