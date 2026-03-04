Start Your Engines: Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Full Train for Fast and Furious: Hollywood Drift
Universal Hollywood's first outdoor thrill (but still family) coaster opens this summer!
It’s almost time to rev your engines aboard Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, and Universal Studios Hollywood has just revealed the full train designs for the upcoming thrill coaster.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood revealed the final three ride vehicles for “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift,” completing the four-car train lineup for the new high-speed outdoor roller coaster opening this summer.
- The coaster is inspired by the intense street racing action of the Fast & Furious films and lets guests ride in vehicles modeled after cars driven by popular characters.
- The four ride vehicles are replicas of iconic cars from the franchise, immersing guests in the thrill and energy of the movies.
- When guests are boarding their cars, the loading platform features a large-scale, spray-painted mural by artist Tristan Eaton, who crafted the gorgeous Universal Monsters murals seen in the New York area of the backlot.
- Thanks to Inside Universal, they have shared a first look to X at the inside of the loading platform and the amazing mural.
- The mural recreates the final street race from the original film, showing a Dodge Charger and Toyota Supra racing alongside a speeding train.
- The artwork includes a tribute to Dominic Toretto, portrayed by Vin Diesel, because we are family!
The Cars:
- The Dodge Charger ride vehicle is inspired by Dominic Toretto’s black 1970 muscle car, known for its 900-horsepower performance.
- The Mazda RX-7 ride vehicle is based on Han Seoul-oh’s 1997 model, featuring racing upgrades and custom detailing.
- The Nissan Skyline GT-R ride vehicle draws inspiration from Brian O’Conner’s modified blue 2002 model, recognized for its performance and distinctive styling.
- The Toyota Supra ride vehicle is modeled after Brian O’Conner’s orange 1994 car with a 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo engine, famously fulfilling the “10-second car” promise.
About the Ride:
- The new Intamin multi-launch coaster is the park’s first major outdoor roller coaster, continuing an impressive string of additions to the studio park.
- The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will speed down the hillside of Universal City reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.
- Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.
- While many assumed the attraction would be a step away from the behind-the-scenes magic Universal Studios Hollywood is known for, the new attraction is set to pay homage to stunts.
- The queue will be full of props and stunt demonstrations as fans wait to board Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.
- You can check out a few tweets below from the ride vehicles testing without the vehicle wraps that previously decorated the trains.
- Fast and Furious: Hollywood Drift opens this summer, only at Universal Studios Hollywood!
