Butterbeer Season Returns to Universal Parks Across the Globe This Spring

We have our eyes on the Butterbeer Waffle, Cream Puff, AND Crème Brûlée!

Raise a toast to Butterbeer Season, which is returning to Universal parks across the globe this spring.

What's Happening:

  • Universal Destinations & Experiences has revealed the details for this year's Butterbeer Season in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan and Beijing.
  • This year’s festivities will take place from March 1 – May 31 at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Beijing Resort, and April 1 – May 17 at Universal Studios Japan. 
  • The annual tradition will include all-new variations of the classic favorite and exclusive Butterbeer-themed merchandise.

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood:

  • All three parks at Universal Orlando, plus Universal Studios Hollywood, will have special offerings for Butterbeer Season.
  • Both destinations will debut exclusive treats, including the new signature item of the season, the Butterbeer Waffle, available for a limited time at the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade and the Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley.

  • The fan-favorite Butterbeer Cream Puff will also return to Universal Studios Hollywood, while Universal Orlando will introduce limited-time treats including a new Butterbeer Cupcake, Butterbeer Cookie Sandwich, Butterbeer Candy Apple and Butterbeer Shortbread Bar available exclusively at Honeydukes in Hogsmeade and Sugarplum’s Sweet Shop in Diagon Alley, plus a Biéraubeurre (Butterbeer) Crème Brûlée available at Café L’air de la Siréne in the Ministry of Magic.

  • Butterbeer Season will also mark the debut of Butterbeer-flavored truffles and macarons at Universal Orlando, which will be offered year-round at the K. Rammelle confectionary shop in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe.
  • A new assortment of Butterbeer-themed merchandise will also be available for purchase to commemorate the season, including a Spirit Jersey, t-shirt, bucket hat and more.

Universal Beijing Resort:

  • At Universal Beijing Resort, fans can enjoy the specialty Butterbeer Cream Puff for a limited time to get in the spirit of Butterbeer Season as they explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.
  • New Butterbeer-themed merchandise will also be arriving to Universal Beijing Resort this Spring, including a limited-edition, collectible Harry Potter 25 Years of Magic Butterbeer Stein. 

Universal Studios Japan:

  • For the first time ever at Universal Studios Japan, guests can enjoy a limited‑time Butterbeer Cream Puff as part of Butterbeer Season, along with Butterbeer‑themed merchandise at Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods.

