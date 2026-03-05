Let's-a-Go! Celebrate "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

New experiences will be available in the theme parks and at CityWalk on both coasts.

We're less than a month away from the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Illumination and Universal Pictures, and Universal Destinations and Experiences is celebrating by adding some new offerings inspired by the film to its theme parks and CityWalk locations in both California and Florida.

What's happening:

In celebration of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Universal Destinations & Experiences has announced that new limited-time experiences will be arriving at the Universal theme parks and resorts on both coasts.

These experiences will be available from Tuesday, March 10 through Monday, April 13 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

through Monday, April 13 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. The popular dinosaur character of Yoshi will be appearing for guest meet-and-greets in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles and at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando.

will be appearing for guest meet-and-greets in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles and at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando. A special dessert called the Rosalina Cupcake ("a blue velvet cupcake filled with blueberry cheesecake, lemon buttercream and topped with a chocolate crown and star") will be available at both locations as well, in addition to Galaxy Popcorn ("a multicolored berry flavored popcorn with edible glitter").

("a blue velvet cupcake filled with blueberry cheesecake, lemon buttercream and topped with a chocolate crown and star") will be available at both locations as well, in addition to ("a multicolored berry flavored popcorn with edible glitter"). New limited-time merchandise will include Luma shoulder pals inspired by the movie, available in both blue and yellow colors. These pals feature light and sound and will communicate with each other when close together.

At Universal CityWalk on both coasts, there will be "galactic tunnel" photo ops inspired by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

inspired by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Plus, Universal Cinema at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and Universal Cinemark at Universal CityWalk Orlando will each be showing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie when it opens on Wednesday, April 1.

