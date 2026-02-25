Get a Closer Look at Jurassic World and SpongeBob SquarePants Themed Areas Coming to Universal Kids Resort
Two popular franchises will be brought to life for kids at the new Universal theme park in Texas – opening later this year!
Universal Destinations & Experiences have shared another inside look at the new Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas – specifically looking at the Jurassic Park and SpongeBob Squarepants themed sections.
What's Happening:
- Last month, Universal shared a new video taking a peek behind the curtain of the all-new Universal Kids Resort – which is set to open later this year in Frisco, Texas.
- Now, they're taking a deeper look into some of the areas of the park – namely Jurassic World Adventure Camp and SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom.
- At Jurassic World Adventure Camp, the curious Ankylosaurus, Bumpy, has gone missing, so families will zoom through twists, turns, peaks and valleys on Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster to help find her.
- Mr. DNA’s Double Helix Spin will take families on a twisting and turning journey.
- Kids and their grown-ups can also enjoy the Pteranodrop, an exciting ride that gives brave adventurers a bird's eye view of the park from high above.
- From meeting a newly hatched baby dinosaur to climbing up the Jurassic World Lookout Towers play area or having fun at Paddock Play, kids and their grown-ups will have many ways to explore.
- We also get a look at the kid-friendly opportunity to meet with baby velociraptors.
- Over at SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom, you'll find Jellyfish Fields Jamboree – a vibrant attraction where kids and their families hop aboard their very own Jelly Angler to bounce around with the one and only SpongeBob SquarePants.
- Barnacle Bus will showcase Bikini Bottom’s sights and residents while Bobbing Barrels will feature water cannons for families to blast water at each other as they spin around.
- Of course, no day would be complete in Bikini Bottom without a boating lesson, so Mrs. Puff’s Boating School will have the class taking a spin through her specially designed course.
- Then for hungry Bikini Bottom visitors, Goofy Goober’s will offer guests chicken sandwiches, salads, hot dogs and sky-high sundaes.
- Take a closer look at these two exciting themed areas in the new video below.
- For more details on what to expect at Universal Kids Resort, check out our full rundown.
