"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe" Stage Show to Debut at Universal Fan Fest Nights
The DreamWorks Theatre will host a dazzling Sailor Moon celebration show featuring Super Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians.
Anime fans and theme park guests will soon have a chance to experience a magical transformation live on stage. During Universal Fan Fest Nights, a brand-new show inspired by the beloved Sailor Moon franchise will debut inside the DreamWorks Theatre, bringing one of anime’s most iconic heroines into the spotlight.
What’s Happening:
- Titled “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe”, the show invites fans into a dazzling celestial adventure alongside Sailor Moon and her fellow Sailor Guardians for a theatrical celebration of light, friendship, and courage.
- Inside the DreamWorks Theatre, guests will step into a vibrant world inspired by the Moon Kingdom, where a powerful darkness threatens the harmony of the cosmos. The show follows Super Sailor Moon as she calls upon the Sailor Guardians to stand together and restore balance.
- Throughout the performance, guests are encouraged to join the adventure as Sailor Moon and her allies unite their powers in an uplifting moment of transformation and teamwork.
- "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe" marks the first Sailor Moon–themed show ever presented during Universal Fan Fest Nights, the after-hours event celebrating fandoms across movies, anime, gaming, and sci-fi.
- Held at Universal Studios Hollywood, Fan Fest Nights transforms the park into a nighttime celebration of pop culture, featuring special shows, themed experiences, exclusive merchandise, and unique entertainment.
- For Sailor Moon fans, the DreamWorks Theatre presentation offers a rare opportunity to see the iconic characters brought to life in a theme park setting, complete with dramatic storytelling, music, and dazzling visual effects.
- Since debuting in the early 1990s, Sailor Moon has grown into one of the most influential anime franchises in the world. Created by Naoko Takeuchi, the story follows Usagi Tsukino, a seemingly ordinary girl who discovers she is destined to become Sailor Moon, a magical guardian sworn to protect Earth and the Moon Kingdom.
- The series has captivated generations with its blend of magical girl action, emotional storytelling, and themes of friendship, empowerment, and destiny.
- “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe” taps into that legacy by recreating the spirit of the Sailor Guardians’ battle between light and darkness, while giving fans a chance to celebrate their favorite characters together.
- As anime continues to grow in popularity worldwide, Universal Fan Fest Nights is leaning into that enthusiasm by spotlighting beloved franchises like Sailor Moon.
- Whether guests are longtime followers of the Pretty Guardian herself or simply curious about the magic of the Sailor Guardians, the new show promises a spectacular celestial celebration filled with transformation and teamwork.
