Don't Scare Your Wallet! Enjoy Big Savings at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas Through April

Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal's first-ever, year-round horror entertainment experience. Located at the AREA15 District in Las Vegas, Universal Horror Unleashed presents a nightmarish spectacle featuring four themed areas set in an abandoned production warehouse.

We were able to check out the experience during a grand opening event last year, and you can see

Can't make it to Vegas? Don't worry, ahead of the Nevada desert location's grand opening, Universal announced a second year-round horror experience of the same name

. It should be noted though, when originally announced there was no opening timeline revealed.