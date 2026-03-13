Don't Scare Your Wallet! Enjoy Big Savings at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas Through April
The rest of Las Vegas is the really scary part.
Those wanting to visit Universal's year-round horror experience in Las Vegas can enjoy big savings when visiting through the end of April.
What's Happening:
- Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas is inviting guests to experience the terror this spring with limited-time savings on select tickets, available exclusively to guests visiting the first-ever, year-round horror experience now through April 30, 2026.
- Guests can save up to $50 on select tickets to step inside the living nightmares inspired by Universal’s legacy of cinematic and live entertainment horrors.
- With general admission tickets starting at just $39 for Nevada residents and $49 for non-residents, horror fans near and far can take advantage of this special limited-time pricing when visiting through the end of April.
- At the Universal Horror Unleashed experience, those brave enough will enter four immersive horror experiences that bring their worst nightmares to life: encountering the most legendary monsters of all time in Universal Monsters; reliving every chilling demonic possession in Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer; attempting to escape Leatherface and his deranged family in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; and venturing into Scarecrow: The Reaping, a fan-favorite original story that transports guests to a desiccated farmland filled with horrifying scarecrows bent on revenge. The horror starts as soon as they step into the experience, complete with four themed areas with live entertainment and unimaginable monstrous creatures lurking around every corner. Guests can also feast on spine-tingling food and beverage, purchase unique merchandise and more.
- You can find the special deals and more over at the official Universal Horror Unleashed website.
Around the Clock:
- Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal's first-ever, year-round horror entertainment experience. Located at the AREA15 District in Las Vegas, Universal Horror Unleashed presents a nightmarish spectacle featuring four themed areas set in an abandoned production warehouse.
- We were able to check out the experience during a grand opening event last year, and you can see photos and video of the whole of Universal Horror Unleashed from that visit.
- Can't make it to Vegas? Don't worry, ahead of the Nevada desert location's grand opening, Universal announced a second year-round horror experience of the same name coming to Chicago. It should be noted though, when originally announced there was no opening timeline revealed.
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