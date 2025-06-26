Second Universal Horror Unleashed Location Announced for Chicago
Horror fans are eating well! A second location has been announced even before the first has opened.
Even before the first location opens in Las Vegas, the second Universal Horror Unleashed has been announced for Chicago.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Destinations & Experiences has announced the second location for their year-round, immersive horror entertainment experience, Universal Horror Unleashed.
- The new, indoor venue will open in Chicago, chosen for its large population and reputation as one of the country’s leading destinations for tourism and entertainment.
- The Chicago location will be located on Chicago Avenue at the former Tribune Distribution Center, situated between the River North and West Town districts.
- This news comes a little over a month before the opening of the first Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, which will feature four permanent haunted houses – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Universal Monsters, Scarecrow: The Reaping and The Exorcist: Believer.
- The horror also extends to the food and beverage offerings, with themed craft cocktails and bites, as well as a retail location with unique collectible merchandise.
- No opening timeline has been revealed for the Chicago location, but from announcement to opening, the Las Vegas location took about 2 and a half years – which would put the Chicago opening at late 2027/early 2028.
What They’re Saying:
- Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences: “Universal Horror Unleashed delivers on our promise to create highly immersive and terrifying horror experiences that connect with fans year-round. We’re excited to bring this bold concept to life in Chicago, a city known for its vibrant culture. We’re grateful for the city’s support as we convert this dormant site into a unique attraction that showcases our storytelling expertise and ability to deliver mind blowing experiences that shatter guest expectations."
All in on Universal Monsters:
- Universal must have high hopes for the location in Las Vegas if they’ve already announced a second location before it opens!
- The company is going all-in on not only horror, but their iconic Universal Monsters. They’ll feature prominently in one of the four haunted houses at Universal Horror Unleashed in Vegas.
- And of course, a whole land is themed to the iconic creatures at the new Universal Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, called Dark Universe.
- Fortunately, Dark Universe has little to do with the failed MCU-type expanded universe of the same name that Universal attempted nearly a decade ago.
