Come Face-to-Face with Leatherface at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas
One of the four haunted house installations will be inspired by the 1974 horror classic, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
Get ready to step into the terrifying world of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in an all-new haunted house as part of Universal Horror Unleashed – the new year-round horror experience coming to Las Vegas.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal’s first-ever, year-round horror experience, set to open in Las Vegas on August 14th.
- The new experience will include four haunted houses, including one themed to the 1974 horror masterpiece, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The original film will be brought to life for the first time in a linear sequence, placing guests in the footsteps of the victims as they face horrifying iconic scenes and characters.
- Guest’s journey starts in a Texan cemetery – the first fateful stop – followed by an encounter with the Old Man at the dusty gas station featured in the chilling barbecue scene. As they enter the infamous dilapidated home, guests will come face-to-face with Leatherface and every member of his deranged family and their victims, as the terrifying sound of chainsaws haunts them at every turn.
- The experience continues in Kill Vault, one of the four themed immersive areas within Universal Horror Unleashed. Surrounded by rusty knives and machetes, the eerie characters at Kill Vault – from a strange surgeon to psychotic slashers – are lurking in the shadows attempting to lure their next victim as they interact with everyone in sight.
- This area also features Rough Cuts, where guests can feast on “chainsaw" carved small plates as they witness a variety of show moments.
- These highly themed areas at Universal Horror Unleashed add another level of guest interaction with characters – where they can even hear their haunting backstories – combined electrifying performances, immersing guests in horror entertainment like never before.
- The other three houses set for Universal Horror Unleashed are Universal Monsters, Scarecrow: The Reaping and The Exorcist: Believer.
- Universal Horror Unleashed will be located at the AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination in Las Vegas. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased at the official site, here.
