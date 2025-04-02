Universal Reveals Fan-Favorite Horror Nights Original Coming to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

Universal has revealed that one of the four houses coming to the new, Universal Horror Unleashed experience in Las Vegas will be a fan-favorite original from previous Halloween Horror Nights events in Orlando and Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

A highly rated, fan favorite house from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and later, Universal Studios Hollywood, is on its way to Vegas.

“Scarecrow: The Reaping" has been named as one of the four nightmare-inducing haunted houses that will await guests at Universal Horror Unleashed

The fan-favorite house is inspired by the historic Dust Bowl era when severe dust storms devastated the Midwest. The original story takes guests back in time to a dry, barren 1930s farmland ravaged by farmers and taken over by horrifying inhabitants arising from the land: bloodthirsty scarecrows bent on revenge.

As guests start their journey in the middle of a windstorm before entering an abandoned farmhouse, they’ll encounter the monstrous and gigantic creatures made of remnants of dried human flesh and bones of beasts, merged with burlap, root and vine, with only one mission at hand – obtain vengeance for their ravaged land.

Next door, at Jack’s Alley Bar, guests will enjoy themed specialty cocktails, acrobatic performances and more in a circus-like hellscape where the deranged Jack the Clown and his impishly evil sidekick Chance reign. Set in a twisted dark carnival atmosphere, guests will face Jack’s evil maniacs and a group of malicious jugglers, dancers and fortune tellers as terrifying chaos ensues during interactive show moments.

Each immersive area will place guests in the center stage of horror, with many opportunities to interact with characters.

Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal’s first-ever, year-round horror experience, set to open in Las Vegas on August 14th.

Universal Horror Unleashed will be located at the AREA15 District, a 40-acre immersive entertainment district and events destination in Las Vegas. Tickets are now sale, and can be purchased at the official site, here