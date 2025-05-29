Universal Horror Unleashed Announces More Details for Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer Haunted House
Universal Horror Unleashed, the first year-round horror attraction from Universal Destinations & Experiences, will debut in Las Vegas at AREA15 on August 14th.
Universal Horror Unleashed has revealed more information for Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer haunted house.
What’s Happening:
- Three exciting new attractions will enhance the frightful experience at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, opening on August 14.
- These include a haunted house inspired by Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer, the eerie Prop Graveyard, and the Premiere House tapas bar, all designed to immerse visitors in a chilling atmosphere.
- Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer haunted house immerses visitors in a chilling narrative of demonic possession inspired by the film series.
- The experience begins in a lively market, suddenly disrupted by a violent earthquake. As guests navigate the eerie woods, they learn of best friends Katherine and Angela, who vanish and return days later with no memory of their ordeal.
- The suspense builds room by room, showcasing the girls' disturbing transformation, from a hospital to their homes, culminating in a harrowing exorcism amid supernatural chaos.
- During Universal Horror Unleashed, visitors explore the eerie Prop Graveyard, one of four immersive zones within a desolate production warehouse.
- Here, the line between the living and the lifeless blurs as guests encounter unsettling dolls, dismembered mannequins, and haunted artifacts from abandoned film sets that seem to shift as they move.
- Nearby, guests can unwind at Premiere House, a tapas bar inspired by Blumhouse's terrors, offering signature cocktails and shareable dishes amidst unsettling movie props and macabre décor that celebrate Universal’s latest horror films.
- Universal Horror Unleashed, Universal Destinations & Experiences' first year-round horror attraction, will open in Las Vegas at the AREA15 District on August 14.
- Guests will navigate a forsaken production warehouse filled with terrifying creatures across four immersive themed areas.
- The experience includes four haunted houses featuring iconic nightmares like Universal Monsters, Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer; Texas Chainsaw Massacre; and Scarecrow: The Reaping.
- The horror theme extends to themed bars and food venues offering craft cocktails and specialty dishes, along with a retail space for unique collectible merchandise.
- Tickets are now available for purchase.
