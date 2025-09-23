Video / Photos: Universal Horror Unleashed Hosts Grand Opening with Jack the Clown and Chance at Area15 in Las Vegas

Last week, Laughing Place was invited to attend the grand red-carpet opening celebration for Universal Horror Unleashed at Area15 in Las Vegas. Taking place a month after the experience soft opened to guests, this event featured the full gamut of four haunted houses, multiple themed areas with bars, and a gift shop where guests can pick up souvenirs of their spine-tingling adventures. Join us as we take a video and photo tour of Universal Horror Unleashed.

During the evening, Universal Destinations & Experiences’ President of New Ventures Page Thompson gave some opening remarks, partnered with Jack the Clown and Chance, straight from Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

Watch Universal Horror Unleashed opening ceremony remarks at Area15 in Las Vegas:

Jack and Chance then hosted an impressive dance performance to help celebrate the grand opening of Universal Horror Unleashed.

Watch Universal Horror Unleashed opening ceremony dance performance at Area15 in Las Vegas:

During my visit, I had the wonderful opportunity to interview five representatives from Universal Horror Unleashed: General Manager Kim Scott, Vice President of Entertainment Art & Design TJ Mannarino, Show Director Nate Stevenson, Assistant Director of Live Entertainment Alicia Benneche, and Executive Sous Chef Ryan Casarez. In the embedded video below, you can watch as they tell me all about the experience, intercut with a tour of the themed areas outside of the haunted houses themselves.

Watch Interviews and Tour: Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas:

Next we have to start diving into the actual haunted houses, starting with the memorable Universal original house Scarecrow: The Reaping.

Watch Scarecrow: The Reaping haunted house HIGHLIGHTS at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas:

The second house we’ll visit pays tribute to the iconic 1974 classic of independent horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre haunted house HIGHLIGHTS at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas:

David Gordon Green’s 2023 movie The Exorcist: Believer gets the next haunted house at Universal Horror Unleashed.

Watch The Exorcist: Believer haunted house HIGHLIGHTS at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas:

And lastly, Universal could not have gotten away with building a year-round haunted attraction without including a haunted house dedicated to the classic Universal Monsters.

Watch Universal Monsters haunted house HIGHLIGHTS at Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas:

Rewinding time a bit, let’s take a look at some photos from the evening. When I arrived at the venue, I found a red carpet set up in front of a big, neon version of the Area15 logo.

Monsters, demons, and ghoulies of all sorts walked the red carpet.

A step-and-repeat area was set up outside the entrance for celebrity interviews, along with other Area15 photo ops and decor.

I spotted Jack the Clown along the red carpet as well before I headed into the building.

Inside the lobby of Universal Horror Unleashed, some mesmerizing performers were set up in rings.

Then it was time for me to step into the themed areas of Universal Horror Unleashed for the very first time. This is where I encountered the vampire queen seen below.

Themed areas include The Boiler, Dead Storage, Prop Graveyard, Kill Vault with its Rough Cuts carvery, and Jack’s Alley (which also features its own bar).

The rearmost room– known as Premiere House and featuring a tapas bar of its own– is dedicated entirely to the works of Blumhouse Productions like The Black Phone, The Purge, and Megan.

I got an up-close look at some of the delectably horror-themed food, desserts, and beverages being offered around Universal Horror Unleashed.

And you won’t want to leave the experience without visiting the Universal Horror Unleashed retail store to pick up some cool merchandise “inspired by Universal's legacy as the masters of horror and four terrifying haunted houses."

And lastly, before I left the venue I had to say hello to HamiKuma (straight from Universal Studios Japan’s Halloween Horror Nights) and his two “kowa-kawa" assistants.

All told, I had a really fun evening at the Universal Horror Unleashed grand opening event and I was really impressed with what the team has put together for this permanent, year-round experience. In fact, I’m already planning a trip back to share it with my wife and friends who love haunted attractions.

Universal Horror Unleashed is now open at Area15 in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. Be sure to visit the experience’s official website for additional information.