Photos: "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood

Fresh off the excitement surrounding the expanding world of Mario, brand-new merchandise inspired by the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has arrived, featuring some of the franchise's most beloved cosmic companions. Fans visiting Universal Studios Hollywood can now get their hands on figures of characters from the franchise, as well as the Universal Studios park-exclusive Blue Luma and Yellow Luma figures. Lumas have long been fan-favorite characters, guiding players through galaxies and helping Mario on his interstellar journey.

Following the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, anticipation is high for what’s next in the franchise. The introduction of Super Mario Galaxy-inspired elements signals a possible expansion into the series’s more cosmic storytelling. Let’s take a look at the merchandise they have in store:

Light Up Sound Activated Blue Luma and Yellow Luma Figures - $40





Super Mario Galaxy Zaki Water Bottle - $25





Mario and Yoshi Zaki Water Bottle - $20





Bowser Castle Playset - $60





The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Egg Playset - $40





Bowser Jr. Clown Car Playset - $55





Mario Action Figure - $35





Yoshi Action Figure - $35





Bowser Jr. Action Figure - $35





Mario Figurine - $12





Luigi Figurine - $12





Princess Peach Figurine - $12





Yoshi Figurine - $12





Wonder Bowser Jr. Figurine - $12





Bowser Jr. Figurine - $12

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