Starway to Thrills: Universal Studios Hollywood's Iconic Starway Gets Updates to Prepare for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

If there's one thing theme park fans love, it's covered netting.

As testing continues on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Hollywood, some modifications have been made to the iconic Starway leading to the Lower Lot.

New netting has been installed over the set of stairs that go right underneath the track for the new roller coaster. Previously, the stairs were uncovered.

Part of the track for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift rides above the Starway, providing a stunning new visual focal point.

More on Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

Set to open this summer, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is the park’s first major outdoor roller coaster, continuing an impressive string of additions to the studio park.

The Intamin Multi-Dimension launch coaster will speed down the hillside of Universal City reaching speeds of 72 MPH, the fastest roller coaster at any Universal park in the world.

Featuring an incredibly unique controlled spinning or “drifting" ride vehicle, guests ride over 4,000 feet of track with four inversions and multiple launches.

While many assumed the attraction would be a step away from the behind-the-scenes magic Universal Studios Hollywood is known for, the new attraction is set to pay homage to stunts.

The queue will be full of props and stunt demonstrations as fans wait to board Universal’s fastest roller coaster to date.

Universal recently revealed the ride vehicles for the attraction, which will be themed to iconic cars from the franchise.