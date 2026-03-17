Photos/Video: Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras Soft Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has soft opened their new Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras exhibit, inviting fans into over 30 years of dinosaur adventures.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the brand new Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras exhibit.

A confusing name for it just because the archway and many of the artifacts are from the Jurassic Park series, but either way, be prepared for some pre-historic fun!

Located behind Revenge of the Mummy in the newly finished expanded roadway, the exhibit features props, activations, meet and greets, and shows celebrating the popular dinosaur franchise. (It’s nice to see one major theme park chain still celebrating dinosaurs ;) )

Walking down the Starway, you get a first glimpse at the new area, which, while mostly concrete, was decorated nicely with fake greenery and props to make it feel alive.

Be aware, if it’s hot out, this area is scorching. Make sure you take advantage of the seating areas placed throughout.

Upon entering the area, I was shocked to see John Hammond meeting guests right at the archway.

And he wasn’t the only Jurassic Park character roaming the area!

Dennis Nedry was also found wandering through the exhibit complaining about Hammond and how he doesn’t get enough recognition.

The classic Jurassic World meet and greets, like the Triceratops encounter and the baby raptor encounter are also available.

I was also surprised by an exciting Raptor Escape show, which featured Blue and another raptor as they escaped their paddock.

Several trainers and guards helped protect the crowd from the rampaging carnivores before enlisting us to help them get the pair back into their enclosure!

It was a really fun way to make the experience come to life.

Beyond the entertainment, guests could find prop cars seen throughout the series, including the Jurassic Park Jeep, and tons of dinosaur statues.

Universal Studios Hollywood has such a knack for making you feel both on the set of a movie and thrown into the action of it, and the Jurassic World: A Journey Through the Eras exhibit is no exception.

While not officially listed as an offering for Universal Fan Fest Nights, they did have signs advertising the event.

It would make sense that this offering would be included in the experience, but, if not, it is a great taste at what the separately ticketed event has to offer.

Universal Fan Fest Nights is a blast, and it’s about to return for a second year!

Running select nights from April 23rd through May 16th, immerse yourselves into your favorite fandoms like Scooby Doo, Universal Classic Monsters, One Piece, Harry Potter, Sailor Moon, Dungeons & Dragons, and more!

You can find information on tickets at the official Universal Studios Hollywood website.

Read More Universal Studios Hollywood:

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