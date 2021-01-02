Disney Springs Gideon’s Bakehouse Closing January 2nd for Unspecified Amount of Time

The new Gideon’s Bakehouse cookie location at Disney Springs announced on Facebook that they will be temporarily closing after tonight for an undetermined amount of time.

Effective this evening, Gideon's Bakehouse at Disney Springs will be temporarily closed. Keep your eyes here for news on… Posted by Gideon's Bakehouse on Saturday, January 2, 2021

What’s Happening:

The new cookie and coffee location at Disney Springs, Gideon’s Bakehouse

The location never announced an official opening date other than a vague 2021, although information on their official website

A soft opening is a test and adjustment period for an opening team to refine their operation in preparation for a grand opening. There is typically not a gap between a soft opening and a grand opening.

Gideon’s Bakehouse has been a big hit since soft opening with virtual queues to try their nearly half-pound cookies and iced coffee treats.

Comments on the company’s facebook page reflect a consistent theme of hoping the closure is short so Guests can resume enjoying their confections.