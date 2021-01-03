Robo-Carts Now Available at Disney World Golf Courses for $10 Per Day

Walt Disney World Golf is now offering Robo-Carts to golfers to help make their experience even more convenient, with a new video showcasing how the service works.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Golf is now offering Robo-Cart service for golfers to help carry their golf bags.
- Disney Parks released a new video that showcases how the service works, along with a Disney Parks Blog post.
- The rental fee for a Robo-Cart at Disney’s Oak Trail, Disney’s Magnolia and Disney’s Palm courses is $10 with your green fees. The smart carts are not currently available at Disney’s Lake Buena Vista, adjacent to Saratoga Springs.
- Robo-Cart is a small robotic golf cart made by Club Car that uses bluetooth and GPS to connect to a transmitter worn by the golfer so it can follow them around the course.
- The Robo-Cart is designed to always stay a few feet behind the wearable transmitter and can go as fast as 7 miles per hour.
- The GPS technology is very accurate, but Disney asks golfers to be careful when crossing bridges or going near lakes on their courses.
- Other conveniences delivered by Robo-Carts are a beverage cooler, cup holder, sand bottle and USB ports so players can charge a device off the cart’s battery power.
- Robo-Carts also have a color GPS screen that gives players helpful yardage information.
- Only a few locations in Central Florida use Robo-Carts, making this offering from Disney Golf a unique opportunity for players.
- Disney Golf also offers a new “Early Bird” program for weekend tee times prior to 11:30 am where players can save 10% off their green fees by booking at least six days in advance.
- As an outdoor socially distant game, golf was the only service still operating at Walt Disney World when the parks and resorts shut down in March 2020.
- Visit GolfWDW.com to learn more and to book your experience.