Robo-Carts Now Available at Disney World Golf Courses for $10 Per Day

Walt Disney World Golf is now offering Robo-Carts to golfers to help make their experience even more convenient, with a new video showcasing how the service works.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World

Disney Parks released a new video that showcases how the service works, along with a Disney Parks Blog post

The rental fee for a Robo-Cart at Disney’s Oak Trail, Disney’s Magnolia and Disney’s Palm courses is $10 with your green fees. The smart carts are not currently available at Disney’s Lake Buena Vista, adjacent to Saratoga Springs

Robo-Cart is a small robotic golf cart made by Club Car that uses bluetooth and GPS to connect to a transmitter worn by the golfer so it can follow them around the course.

The Robo-Cart is designed to always stay a few feet behind the wearable transmitter and can go as fast as 7 miles per hour.

The GPS technology is very accurate, but Disney asks golfers to be careful when crossing bridges or going near lakes on their courses.

Other conveniences delivered by Robo-Carts are a beverage cooler, cup holder, sand bottle and USB ports so players can charge a device off the cart’s battery power.

Robo-Carts also have a color GPS screen that gives players helpful yardage information.

Only a few locations in Central Florida use Robo-Carts, making this offering from Disney Golf a unique opportunity for players.

Disney Golf

As an outdoor socially distant game, golf was the only service still operating at Walt Disney World

Visit GolfWDW.com