WDW Golf Remains Open Amidst Resort Closure and Orange County Lockdown

Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course at Saratoga Springs at Walt Disney World will remain open during the Orange County’s Stay-At-Home Order, which goes into effect Thursday, March 26th, at 11:00 pm and remains in place until April 9th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course continues operations at the Saratoga Springs Resort as Orange County enters a self quarantine mandate.
- Golf is considered exercise, which is an allowed exception of the local mandate, and promotes social distancing.
- Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa is closed, so access to Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course is restricted to only those with a prior reservation.
- Reservations must be made in advance by calling (407) WDW-GOL or visiting GolfWDW.com.
- Player’s Club members can call ahead to confirm their tee time to be granted access to park by Disney Security.
- Guests looking for driving range facilities or who need to visit a golf professional shop are being redirected to visit Disney’s Palm, Magnolia, and Oak Trail Golf facility instead.
- Disney continues to monitor recommendations by health officials and are taking extra measures to ensure the well-being of Guests and Cast Members of Walt Disney World Golf.