Work on M&Ms World at Disney Springs Continues

Though originally slated to open in 2020, work continues on the M&Ms World location coming to the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in the near future.
What’s Happening:
- M&Ms World, a new retail experience coming to Disney Springs, is still under construction, though promised last year to open in 2020 at Walt Disney World despite many other closures and delays in the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The new candy experience replaces the original Fit2Run location (now reopened in the former site of the Lucky Brand store in Town Center) and Curl by Sammy Duvall in the Disney Springs West Side area near Splitsville and the House of Blues. This is also a relocation of the current M&M’s World at the Florida Mall, which opened in 2005.
- Visitors to the new Disney Springs location can expect to experience more than 100 tubes with M&M’s for guests to pick out which colors and types of M&M’s they want to buy, the ability to personalize the treats with messages or pictures, and dance parties with M&M’s characters.
- The Florida Mall location was only the second M&M’s World to open, with other locations of the candy retailer in New York, London, Las Vegas, and Shanghai.
- At this time, no specific opening date for M&Ms World has been announced, but is expected to be later this year. The official website promises “this state-of-the-art store will connect with consumers through elevated, fully immersive experiences that will surprise and delight fans of all ages” and will open in 2021.