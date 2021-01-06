Work on M&Ms World at Disney Springs Continues

Though originally slated to open in 2020, work continues on the M&Ms World location coming to the West Side of Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in the near future.

What’s Happening:

The new candy experience replaces the original Fit2Run location

Visitors to the new Disney Springs location can expect to experience more than 100 tubes with M&M’s for guests to pick out which colors and types of M&M’s they want to buy, the ability to personalize the treats with messages or pictures, and dance parties with M&M’s characters.

The Florida Mall location was only the second M&M’s World to open, with other locations of the candy retailer in New York, London, Las Vegas, and Shanghai.

At this time, no specific opening date for M&Ms World has been announced, but is expected to be later this year. The official website promises “this state-of-the-art store will connect with consumers through elevated, fully immersive experiences that will surprise and delight fans of all ages” and will open in 2021.