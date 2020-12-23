Photos – New Fit2Run Location Now Open at Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the place to be if you’re looking to shop at Walt Disney World and another new store just opened. Fit2Run, the runner’s superstore, has returned to the shopping and dining district with a brand new location.

Disney Springs announced earlier this month that Fit2Run would be returning and it is now open in a new location.

Fit2Run, a popular store that was once in the West Side of Disney Springs near Splitsville has made a comeback.

The store specializes in shoes and running gear, and was a popular destination for the thousands of runners that would come for each of the many RunDisney events that took place at Walt Disney World.

The original location of the store closed in November of 2019, with its location (as well as former neighbor Curl By Sammy Duvall) being transformed into the new M&M’s World

The new location can be found in the Town Center section of Disney Springs alongside other retailers like Tommy Bahama, Johnston & Murphy, American Threads and Ugg.