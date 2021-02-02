Animated Award-Winning Documentary “Flee” Picked Up by Participant and NEON for North American Distribution Following Sundance Premiere

Participant and NEON have acquired North American distribution rights to Flee, an animated documentary film directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

What’s Happening:

Flee will be distributed in North America by Participant and NEON.

The animated documentary took home the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize for a Documentary

The film follows an Afghanistan refugee who goes by the name Amin Nawabi as he recounts for the first time his story of seeking asylum with his family and discovering his homosexuality as a teenager.

. NEON has a streaming deal with Hulu MONOS and Totally Under Control, both of which are currently streaming on Disney’s general audience streaming service.

What They’re Saying:

Diane Weyermann, Chief Content Officer for Participant: “We were awestruck by Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s beautiful and intimate Flee and are so proud to join with NEON in co-distributing this film.”

and are so proud to join with NEON in co-distributing this film.” Signe Byrge Sørensen and Monica Hellström, Producers: “We are extremely happy to continue our collaboration with Participant which began with the Look of Silence.”