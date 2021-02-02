Sundance Film Festival 2021 Award Winners Announced

by | Feb 2, 2021 7:54 PM Pacific Time

Patton Oswalt closed the first virtual Sundance Film Festival by hosting the end-of-event awards ceremony. Held virtually, filmmakers from all of this year’s categories accepted their awards from home. Here’s a look at all of this year’s award winners, with links to reviews for films we covered.

Top row: CODA, Courtesy of Sundance Institute; Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), photo by Mass Distraction Media; Flee, courtesy of Sundance Institute. Bottom row: Hive, photo by Alexander Bloom; Writing With Fire, courtesy of Sundance Institute; Ma Belle, My Beauty, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Top row: CODA, Courtesy of Sundance Institute; Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), photo by Mass Distraction Media; Flee, courtesy of Sundance Institute. Bottom row: Hive, photo by Alexander Bloom; Writing With Fire, courtesy of Sundance Institute; Ma Belle, My Beauty, courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Grand Jury Prizes

Audience Awards

  • U.S. Documentary presented by Acura – Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) directed by Ahmir “Questlove”” Thompson
  • U.S. Dramatic presented by Acura – CODA directed by Siân Heder
  • World Cinema Dramatic – Hive directed by Blerta Basholli
  • World Cinema Documentary – Writing With Fire directed by Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh
  • NEXT Audience Award presented by Adobe – Ma Belle, My Beauty directed by Marion Hill

Directing, Screenwriting & Editing Awards

  • US Documentary – Natalia Almada for Users
  • US Dramatic – Sian Heder for CODA
  • World Cinema Documentary – Hogir Hirori for Sabaya 
  • World Cinema Dramatic – Hive by Blerta Basholli
  • Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: US Dramatic – Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch for On the Count of Three
  • Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award – Kristina Motwani and Rebecca Adorno for Homeroom

Special Jury Awards

  • US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast – CODA
  • US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Actor – Clifton Collins, Jr. of Jockey
  • US Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker – Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt for Cusp
  • US Documentary Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation – Theo Anthony for All Light, Everywhere
  • World Documentary Special Jury Award in Verite Filmmaking – President directed by Camilla Nielsson
  • World Documentary Special Jury Award in Impact for Change – Writing With Fire directed by Rintu Thomas
  • World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting – Jesmark Scicluna in Luzzu
  • World Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision – One for the Road

NEXT Innovator Prize Presented by Adobe

Short Film Awards Presented by Southwest Airlines

  • Grand Jury Prize – Lizard directed by Akinola Davies Jr.
  • US Fiction – The Touch of the Master’s Hand directed by Gregory Barnes
  • International Fiction – Bambirak directed by Zamarin Wahdat
  • Nonfiction – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma directed by Topaz Jones and rubberband
  • Animation – Souvenir Souvenir directed by Bastien Dubois
  • Screenwriting – Serhat Karaaslan for The Criminals
  • Acting – Deanna Gibson in Wiggle Room
 
 
