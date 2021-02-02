Sundance Film Festival 2021 Award Winners Announced

Patton Oswalt closed the first virtual Sundance Film Festival by hosting the end-of-event awards ceremony. Held virtually, filmmakers from all of this year’s categories accepted their awards from home. Here’s a look at all of this year’s award winners, with links to reviews for films we covered.
Grand Jury Prizes
- U.S. Dramatic – CODA
- U.S. Documentary – Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- World Cinema Grand Jury Prize – Flee
- World Cinema Dramatic – Hive
Audience Awards
- U.S. Documentary presented by Acura – Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) directed by Ahmir “Questlove”” Thompson
- U.S. Dramatic presented by Acura – CODA directed by Siân Heder
- World Cinema Dramatic – Hive directed by Blerta Basholli
- World Cinema Documentary – Writing With Fire directed by Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh
- NEXT Audience Award presented by Adobe – Ma Belle, My Beauty directed by Marion Hill
Directing, Screenwriting & Editing Awards
- US Documentary – Natalia Almada for Users
- US Dramatic – Sian Heder for CODA
- World Cinema Documentary – Hogir Hirori for Sabaya
- World Cinema Dramatic – Hive by Blerta Basholli
- Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: US Dramatic – Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch for On the Count of Three
- Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award – Kristina Motwani and Rebecca Adorno for Homeroom
Special Jury Awards
- US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast – CODA
- US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Actor – Clifton Collins, Jr. of Jockey
- US Documentary Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker – Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt for Cusp
- US Documentary Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation – Theo Anthony for All Light, Everywhere
- World Documentary Special Jury Award in Verite Filmmaking – President directed by Camilla Nielsson
- World Documentary Special Jury Award in Impact for Change – Writing With Fire directed by Rintu Thomas
- World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting – Jesmark Scicluna in Luzzu
- World Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision – One for the Road
NEXT Innovator Prize Presented by Adobe
- Cryptozoo directed by Dash Shaw
Short Film Awards Presented by Southwest Airlines
- Grand Jury Prize – Lizard directed by Akinola Davies Jr.
- US Fiction – The Touch of the Master’s Hand directed by Gregory Barnes
- International Fiction – Bambirak directed by Zamarin Wahdat
- Nonfiction – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma directed by Topaz Jones and rubberband
- Animation – Souvenir Souvenir directed by Bastien Dubois
- Screenwriting – Serhat Karaaslan for The Criminals
- Acting – Deanna Gibson in Wiggle Room
