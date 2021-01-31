Film Review: Jerrod Carmichael’s “On the Count of Three” is a Brilliantly Dark Comedy About Two Friends in a Suicide Pact

On the Count of Three, the directorial debut of Jerrod Carmichael, touches on so many important themes that rose to the surface in 2020. Depression, systemic racism, America’s class system, easy access to guns and uneasy access to quality mental healthcare are heavy topics explored in this brilliant dark comedy. Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, this is likely to start another bidding war from distributors and streaming platforms.

Val (Jerrod Carmichael) and his best friend Kevin (Christopher Abbott) make an assisted suicide pack, helping each other wrap up loose ends on their last day alive. Both men are in situations where their future outlook is bleak, working together to squash beef with Val’s dad (J.B. Smoove) and ex-girlfriend (Tiffany Haddish) in addition to Kevin finally confronting the childhood therapist (Henry Winkler) that drove him deeper into his issues. But at the end of a day confronting their demons, will they still feel the same?

The film finds comedy in unusual ways, starting early on with Val’s failed solo suicide attempt in the bathroom of the midwestern feed and seed company he works at. Trying to use his belt on a coat hanger in a stall, a coworker at the urinal singing Travis Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” turns a dark, depressing moment into something you can’t help but laugh at. At the same time, comedy is always in the situation, never on the topic. It doesn’t make light of depression or suicide and has enough dramatic moments to do these heavy topics justice.

Locations and set design feel authentic to small town living and give the midwestern setting a lot of realism. The dreary winter setting with little snow shows that a lot of thought went into just creating a world where depression is common, particularly for individuals who suffer from seasonal affect disorder. It doesn’t overtly diagnose Val or Kevin, letting viewers find relatable moments with each.

All of the actors show incredible range and skill. Known primarily for comedies, the film allows them to dive deeper into a character and create performances with a lot of resonance. The film itself is not a stretch for a Best Picture nomination, but many of the cast could find themselves on awards season ballots as well.

Expertly crafted, incredibly poignant and with uplifting moments shining through the protagonists depression, On the Count of Three is the kind of film that can become a viewer’s beacon of hope. Audiences will forever be dissecting and drawing inspiration from it. Jerrod Carmichael makes a big statement with his directorial debut and is sure to become heavily sought after for his creative vision and approach.

I give On the Count of Three 5 out of 5 stars.