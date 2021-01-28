Film Review: Animated Documentary “Flee” Kicks Off Sundance Film Festival with a Powerful Story About a Gay Refugee

by | Jan 28, 2021 10:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

An animated documentary may not be common, but it’s also not a brand-new concept. Windsor McKay, the creator of Gertie the Dinosaur, is credited as coming up with the concept over 100 years ago, but I would venture to guess that had the sinking of the Lusitania been captured on film, he wouldn’t have sought to recreate it in animation. But in the case of Flee, a World Cinema Documentary Competition entry at the Sundance Film Festival, the film is animated not only to bring unfilmed moments to life, but to also give the film’s subject a higher degree of anonymity.

With the names and even some locations in the film changed to protect the identity of the documentary’s subject and his family, director Jonas Poher Rasmussen brings to life the deeply personal story of a man named Amir. His true story has been buried within himself for over two decades and over the course of several interviews, he opens up and comes clean for the first time about a past that would haunt and emotionally cripple most people. It’s one of the most vulnerable documentaries you’ll ever see and it’s achieved without ever showing you the subject’s actual eyes.

In a non-linear narrative, Amir’s past comes together to tell the story of a repressed homosexual boy growing up in Afghanastan on the brink of civil war. As the story progresses, you get to meet him then and now, weaving together a mosaic of a complex individual who has made about as many sacrifices as a person can while still breathing. It’s emotional and heart pounding and will make your troubles seem miniscule in comparison.

An international production between Denmark, Sweden, Norway and France, there’s a worldly quality to Flee that beautifully lends itself to a film about a man who’s journey has taken him through no less than four countries in his quest to find a safe space to be who he was born to become. The decision to keep his true identity a secret adds another layer of metaphorical complexity to the narrative, with Amir describing his own shame at having lived as a refugee for so many years and the stigma that goes along with that title in many places around the world.

There are two styles of animation on display, all of it at least somewhat limited and choppy, something that the viewer will quickly forget about as the story sweeps you up. It makes no attempts to be photo-realistic, but does strive for accuracy when laying out real places or cities. Live action news footage or establishing shots are occasionally used, which makes it clear just how close the artists came to matching the backgrounds in these real locations. When Amir is describing a story that was told to him or a memory that is hazy, the animation style switches to chaotic chalk animation where facial features are never filled in. It makes those moments feel all the more haunting.

Despite the heavy subject matter, there are moments of lightheartedness and even fun to be found in Flee, with pop hits from the 1980’s like “Take on Me” by A Ha and “Joyride” by Roxette incorporated into the score. The subject matter of both songs, however, when closely examined, really make for a fascinating parallel between the story on the screen and how they can be interpreted.

While not rated, Flee would meet the standards for at minimum a PG-13 rating, most likely getting an R rating for a few f-bombs which, by the way, are in English. With a multitude of production companies behind the film, including Vice, my best guess is that Flee will end up premiering on their cable network after it makes its way through the festival circuit. While it’s certainly good enough to be an Oscar contender and has a unique enough voice, the film would get lost on any streaming platform and it’s a hard sell for wider domestic distribution.

I give Flee 4 out of 5 stars.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed