“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Black Stories with Walt Disney Animation Studios VFX Supervisor Marlon West

The latest episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” is here, and it celebrates Black stories. The episode features interviews with Walt Disney Animation Studios VFX Supervisor Marlon West and Marcellus and Kenneth from Disney+ Deets.
- The episode open with Jenny and Andre giving us a look at some of the Black stories that can be seen on Disney+, like Hidden Figures, Remember the Titans, Red Tails, Safety and more.
- The hosts are then joined by Marlon West, VFX Supervisor at Walt Disney Animation Studios, who discussed his time at the studio.
- West also gets into his upcoming project, Iwájú, saying “it’s a show that’s set in Lagos, Nigeria, maybe 50 to 100 years in the future.”
- Jenny and Andre then take a look at what’s new coming to Disney+, including Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella and a new Marvel series set in Wakanda from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.
- Jenny and Andre are then joined by Marcellus and Kenneth from Disney+ Deets and the two pairs play a game to see which hosts know their co-host best.