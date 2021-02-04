“What’s Up, Disney+” Celebrates Black Stories with Walt Disney Animation Studios VFX Supervisor Marlon West

The latest episode of “What’s Up, Disney+” is here, and it celebrates Black stories. The episode features interviews with Walt Disney Animation Studios VFX Supervisor Marlon West and Marcellus and Kenneth from Disney+ Deets.

The episode open with Jenny and Andre giving us a look at some of the Black stories that can be seen on Disney+, like Hidden Figures, Remember the Titans, Red Tails, Safety and more.

The hosts are then joined by Marlon West, VFX Supervisor at Walt Disney Animation Studios, who discussed his time at the studio.

West also gets into his upcoming project, Iwájú

Jenny and Andre then take a look at what's new coming to Disney+, including Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and a Marvel series set in Wakanda from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Jenny and Andre are then joined by Marcellus and Kenneth from Disney+ Deets and the two pairs play a game to see which hosts know their co-host best.