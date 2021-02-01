Wakanda Series Coming to Disney+ from “Black Panther” Director Ryan Coogler

With Marvel still in the midst of its first Disney+ original series and Black Panther 2 on the way, it seems fans will get to return to Wakanda sooner than we initially expected. Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler has signed an overall deal with Disney and will be creating a series for Disney+ set in Wakanda, according to Deadline.

Coogler’s Proximity Media has been inked to a five-year overall exclusive television deal with Disney, under which he will create new series for the studio.

The first will be a drama based in Wakanda.

This new series will be in addition to the Black Panther sequel that has already been in the works.

sequel that has already been in the works. No details on the new series have been shared at this time.

Coogler runs Proximity Media with Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Peter Nicks.

Under this new deal, the studio will also develop television for other divisions of the company.

What they’re saying:

Ryan Coogler: “It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.” Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company: “Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation. With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”