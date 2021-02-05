FX Announces Premiere Dates for “Cake,” “Mayans M.C.” and More for Early 2021

FX has announced premiere dates for their slate of shows coming soon including Mayans M.C., Breeders, Cake, and the documentary Hysterical.
What’s Happening:
- FX has announced the premiere dates of shows coming soon on their Twitter account including the documentary Hysterical.
- Cake will be coming back with season four on March 11 on FXX.
- Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized content served up to viewers as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this carefully curated half-hour weekly showcase on FXX features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic, and raw.
- Mayans M.C. season three begins March 16.
- Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.
- Breeders season two will start March 22 on FX.
- Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul and Ally as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally’s estranged father appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child – but this one comes with baggage and opinions
- The documentary Hysterical premieres on April 2 on FX.
- Hysterical is an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.
FX has more coming soon this year with two docuseries The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears premiering on February 5 and Hip Hop Uncovered on February 12. Snowfall has its season four premiere on February 24.
All shows will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.