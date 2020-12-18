“Hip Hop Uncovered” Will Premiere February 12 on FX

FX has announced that the docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered will be premiering on February 12 and available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

About Hip Hop Uncovered:

The six-part docuseries will tell the untold story of how American street culture created hip hop, from its early beginnings to the popularity it holds today and the power brokers who operate from the shadows.

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn from Lightbox along with Malcolm Spellman, Rashidi Natara Harper, Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy “JimBob” Chris, Douglas Banker, and BJ Levin, and is co-executive produced by Stephen Neely.